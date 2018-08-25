WEATHER »

Santa Barbara County Streamlines ADU Permitting

Supervisors Approve Exemptions, Grace Period

In an attempt to ease housing pressures, Santa Barbara County has streamlined its permit process for secondary residential dwellings ​— ​called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. ADUs located within an existing building or within a portion of an existing or a new building will be granted exemptions or will require what’s called a “zoning clearance.” Previously, those proposing ADUs were required to obtain land-use and building permits. The county is providing a one-year grace period for anyone with a land-use permit to obtain a building permit. Otherwise, permits issued before August 14, 2019 will become invalid.

