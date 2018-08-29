Is there a new axis of evil today? Robert Mueller, Democrats and the mainstream media?

Sadly, we are watching a phony Russia Hoax take place, that is tearing America apart. In the mean time, real criminal offenses by Hillary Clinton and others are being ignored. Incredibly, those investigating Team Trump, are involved in the cover up. You can say, “the fox is guarding the hen house.”

And the media is just as corrupt. They are a propaganda echo chamber for Mueller and the left, and do not reveal the good things that are happening.

Why is there war against President Trump and his supporters?

Trump was not supposed to win. He is an outsider, wants to do what is best for America, and shake things up. Power, money, and covering up the real corruption, is the name of the game.