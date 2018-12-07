WEATHER »

Santa Barbara Suicides Drop

As national suicide rates continue to hit new peaks, Santa Barbara County’s current suicide stats show a significant drop from the year before. Year to date, the Sheriff and Coroner office reports nearly 45 suicides; this time in 2017, the number was 63. Suzanne Grimmesey, spokesperson for the Department of Behavioral Wellness, noted the intensive outreach and intervention efforts undertaken in response to a spike in teen suicides.

