WEATHER »

Triple Homicide Reported in Orcutt

By

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is reporting a triple homicide took place in Orcutt last night. A woman living in Oakhill Estates ran out of her house after she’d come home to find a body covered in blood in her bathtub, calling for help at 8:05 p.m. Deputies subsequently found a suspect still in the house with a rifle, and a Sheriff’s negotiator was called to the scene.

The suspect stated other people were also in the house, and officers went inside to attempt a rescue. They encountered the suspect and first tried to subdue him with “less lethal munitions,” then shot him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Residents of the housing tract were advised to shelter in place through an emergency notification.

As the house was searched, three bodies were found. Their identities are being withheld until relatives have been notified. This story will be updated as the investigation releases information.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Triple Homicide Reported in Orcutt

Man believed to be suspect shot in Oakhill Estates, dies in hospital.

‘Farming for Life’ Program Improves Diabetes Outcomes

Innovative program receives large matching grant to provide organic vegetables to low-income patients at risk of type ...

Euthanization Order Given for ‘Dangerous’ Labrador Retriever

Killed one dog and bit a person; owners plan to appeal order he be 'humanely destroyed.'

Year in Review: Favorite Articles from Blanca Garcia

Indy reporter recalls a year of stories.

California Opposes Terminating DACA Status

Attorney general files with Court of Appeals for protection for Dreamers.