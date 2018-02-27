Details Released in Chumash Casino Shooting

The 37-year-old man shot and killed by a security guard at the Chumash Casino last Tuesday had grabbed the guard’s Taser and used it against him, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. The guard then shot the man multiple times, the department said. Jose Guido of Santa Barbara died at the scene.

While many details surrounding the shooting remain murky, the Sheriff’s Office released some information about the case several days later. Guido had been banned from entering the casino’s property last November after a “theft related incident,” according to department spokesperson Kelly Hoover. Two security guards had located Guido just after 2 a.m. near the parking garage and told him to leave, Hoover said. A “scuffle” ensued and one security guard fired three shots.

A Chumash Tribe spokesperson declined to comment.

The identities of the security guards, who are employed by the Chumash Casino, were not released by the Sheriff’s Office. The department said their investigation once complete would be forwarded to the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office.