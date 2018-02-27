Burglaries Rampant in Isla Vista

Just about every other day in Isla Vista since the beginning of the year, someone’s reported a robbery. Thirty-five residential burglaries have been reported in the seaside college town since January 1, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kelly Hoover enumerated, with the burglar coming through an unlocked door in the majority of cases. Only one case was due to a forced door or window. And these were just the reported instances, Hoover emphasized. Small electronic devices like laptops and cell phones are most often stolen, also prescription medications, Xbox consoles, and speakers.

Del Playa was the site of two robberies reported by the Sheriff’s Office to the media. A suspect was apprehended in both instances: One had slashed a screen to enter an apartment; the other had walked through an unlocked door.

Three suspects caught on video in a Camino del Sur stairwell are still being sought by authorities. A young woman and her friends came upon the three young men in her living room. The door had been left unlocked, and her roommates were asleep in their bedrooms. She yelled, and they ran for it. Isla Vista Foot Patrol is still looking for help in apprehending the three; call (805) 681-4179 or (805) 681-4171 anonymously, or go to sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.