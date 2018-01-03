Year in Review: Nick Welsh’s Favorite Stories of 2017

Tony Romasanta was one scary dude. His bite was much worse than his bark. But over the years, he and I talked a lot, argued more, and came to enjoy each other. Then he died. This was my farewell piece.



By Paul Wellman (file)

Sometimes it doesn’t really matter what the truth is. This is a case in point. Did local artist and man-about-town Bud Bottoms really invent the McDonald’s logo? I hope so. I like to think so. The facts seem to line up. But I can’t say for 100 percent sure. The Independent had an issue all about hamburgers. How could I not explore the question?



By Paul Wellman

I’ve been threatening to get an electric bike for years, but have yet to pull the trigger. They’re getting better all the time. I gave a fancy model a test ride and lived to tell the tale. Just barely.

By Richie DeMaria

The only thing better than saying “the Carrizo Plain” is actually going to the Carrizo Plain. If silence were golden, the Carrizo Plain would be Fort Knox. If that makes sense, read on. If it doesn’t, read on as well.

Christopher Gardner

Santa Barbara has all kinds of connections to the Trump Universe, Sean Hannity being one. The onetime right-wing shock jock at Isla Vista radio station KCBX now has the president’s ear into which he screams sweet nothings almost daily. I thought it worthwhile to dredge up sordid details from Hannity’s Santa Barbara past, like how the ACLU came to his rescue and saved his homophobic bacon.

By Paul Wellman (file)

Maybe the single best thing I wrote all year. But then again, maybe not. It’s about the homeless and what difference they make—and don’t make—for Santa Barbara shoppers.

Wiki Commons

Who knew that it was a Santa Barbara mogul who provided the connection between Trump and his onetime campaign manager and forever Putin stooge Paul Manafort? If you read this, you would. But even though I wrote it, I somehow managed to forget. Now I remember.

By Brandon Yadegari

Every now and again, I let some actual reporting intrude on my knee-jerk opinions regarding Santa Barbara’s (mis)treatment of the poor, downtrodden, and occasionally obnoxious.



By Paul Wellman

Another example of moving the needle where mental-health issues are concerned. Although such stories are wonky and depressing, they are also cause for hope.

Beverly Holley

I include this not just because of the egregiously misleading headline. Only a few of the women marching were, in fact, massive. It was the march that was massive. Way more striking than sheer numbers was the spirit displayed. It was up. It was smart. It was fun. It was joyously defiant.

