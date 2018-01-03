Year in Review: Nick Welsh’s Favorite Stories of 2017

With growing concern about opioid addiction, pharmacist Steve Hoyt worries those in chronic pain could be denied the relief they need. In the meantime, a state medical agency is trying to revoke his license.
What’s happening to Santa Barbara’s independently owned pharmacies? Well, the state is shutting about five of them down because of their connection with Dr. Julio “Candyman” Diaz, whose freewheeling ways filling opioid prescriptions landed him behind bars for the rest of his life. But what about the people suffering serious pain issues? What will they do?
It’s been a long road for Barry Schoer, from the electroshock treatments and cattle prods of New York City’s Bellevue to Santa Barbara’s very first integrated care clinic, targeting medical and dental services for the mentally ill.
There is reason for hope. Things do change. The obvious is sometimes recognized. Local health-care potentates discovered mental-health needs remain largely unfilled and have set out to do something about it.
Trump is written about so much, it’s hard to even go there. It’s even harder, however, to resist. In this column, I stumbled onto some interesting facts about Robert E. Lee, whose statue removal sparked a white supremacist riot this year.
Tony Romasanta, pictured here in 2004, found himself at the center of the dispute over containing Mission Creek, which emptied into the ocean by Romasanta’s beachfront hotel.
Tony Romasanta was one scary dude. His bite was much worse than his bark. But over the years, he and I talked a lot, argued more, and came to enjoy each other. Then he died. This was my farewell piece.
Bud Bottoms not only started Get Oil Out, built the dolphin fountain by Stearns Wharf, and sired a brood of famous thespians but also claims to have designed the original McDonald’s logo. McDonald’s corporate spokespeople will neither confirm nor deny this.
Sometimes it doesn’t really matter what the truth is. This is a case in point. Did local artist and man-about-town Bud Bottoms really invent the McDonald’s logo? I hope so. I like to think so. The facts seem to line up. But I can’t say for 100 percent sure. The Independent had an issue all about hamburgers. How could I not explore the question?
I’ve been threatening to get an electric bike for years, but have yet to pull the trigger. They’re getting better all the time. I gave a fancy model a test ride and lived to tell the tale. Just barely.
The only thing better than saying “the Carrizo Plain” is actually going to the Carrizo Plain. If silence were golden, the Carrizo Plain would be Fort Knox. If that makes sense, read on. If it doesn’t, read on as well.
Santa Barbara has all kinds of connections to the Trump Universe, Sean Hannity being one. The onetime right-wing shock jock at Isla Vista radio station KCBX now has the president’s ear into which he screams sweet nothings almost daily. I thought it worthwhile to dredge up sordid details from Hannity’s Santa Barbara past, like how the ACLU came to his rescue and saved his homophobic bacon.
Paul Manfort (left) with his attorney Kevin Downing as he surrenders to the FBI at a D.C. courthouse.
Who knew that it was a Santa Barbara mogul who provided the connection between Trump and his onetime campaign manager and forever Putin stooge Paul Manafort? If you read this, you would. But even though I wrote it, I somehow managed to forget. Now I remember.
I include this not just because of the egregiously misleading headline. Only a few of the women marching were, in fact, massive. It was the march that was massive. Way more striking than sheer numbers was the spirit displayed. It was up. It was smart. It was fun. It was joyously defiant.
