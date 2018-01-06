Last year I predicted Trump would have a few hurdles followed by success.

This year, the Chinese year of the earth dog, could have one hell of a bark or even worse bite. I’m predicting plenty of trouble for our president now that the fire rooster has gone its way.

His first year to-do list was to undo most of the previous administration’s accomplishments. Where to after that? Draining the swamp by having them resign one by one from his cabinet?

When California’s Republican Chair sat in for talk jock Buck Sexton the other day, the strategist didn’t have much good to say about the Golden State’s future under Trump.

There were plenty of nonsensical prophesies made about the Democratic Party “giving” Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat to the former First Lady, who moved to Palm Springs for that reason. Kamala Harris will be skipping from the governorship to the oval office. That’s if Oprah decides not to run.

With each candidate’s presumed announcement into the arena of “identity politics” came the rampant claims of collusion and scandal.

“Ground moving” predictions are being made for the Year of the Dog, but I’m hoping they just amount to a few more land deals.