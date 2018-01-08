Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued for Areas Below Thomas Burn Scar

Parts of Santa Barbara County will be back under a mandatory evacuation order as of noon on Monday, again caused by the Thomas Fire, but this time for flash floods and mud flows expected with the coming storm. The approaching heavy rains and high winds are expected to last Monday through Tuesday and create a grave danger of water and debris flows for areas affected not only by Thomas but also Whittier, Sherpa, and Rey fires, the County Executive Office announced Sunday night. The county has cancelled the storm meeting scheduled for Monday evening to keep people off the roads.

Tumbling rock and mud could block roads and delay emergency access should people remain behind, the county stated, emphasizing the need to evacuate before noon on Monday. The mandatory order extends above (north of) highway 192/Foothill Road, from the county line to Cold Springs Road. This includes areas of Carpinteria, Summerland, and Montecito.

The mandatory evacuation order also includes Whittier Fire areas near Goleta and Tecolote, Eagle, Dos Pueblos, and Gato canyons, according to the county alert.

The county’s interactive flood risk map identifies the evacuation areas and can be found at countyofsb.org. The public information line, 2-1-1, can help those without internet access, and has been under heavy use since the alert went out, said county spokesperson Gina DePinto. People can also call (800) 400-1572.

A voluntary evacuation warning extends south of 192 from the county line to Hot Springs/Olive Mill roads. The county advises staying alert to the storm conditions and being prepared to leave.

To receive the county’s emergency notifications, sign up at awareandprepare.org

An evacuation center will be announced Monday morning. Earl Warren Showgrounds will accept large animals. For small animals, call Animal Services at (805) 681-4332.