The Comic Strippers Return for Naughty Mischief

Comedian Ken Lawson just turned 50, and he’s celebrating by losing his shirt, donning a bow tie, and touring North America with The Comic Strippers. Returning to Santa Barbara for its third year of naughty mischief, this Canadian improv comedy troupe of misfit male “adult burlesque” dancers brings its outrageous antics to the Lobero stage on Friday, January 19. “I’m ‘the old guy,’” said Lawson of his unexpected stripper alter ego. “I have the whitest hair.”

With an all-new experience for fans, The Comic Strippers poke fun at the hypersexualization of the Adonis-like male physique. This parody maintains the absurd theatrics of a male strip show, but it replaces the sculpted forms of the erotic dancers with “comedy bodies.” “The show is pretty outrageous,” Lawson said, “but it’s pretty safe. We have people in the audience from ages 20 to 94.” Like an actual strip show, part of the intrigue is the performers’ interaction with spectators, and The Comic Strippers emphasize a cheeky, playful environment of audience participation. Come for the comedy, and stay to have your pictures taken with the cast after the show.

The Comic Strippers perform Friday, January 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). Call (805) 963-0761 or visit lobero.org.