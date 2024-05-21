Shabang Music Festival Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

It’s that time of the year again. The signs are all here. The second you open your explore page, you are being inundated with the best and worst dressed of Coachella and who went with whom to Stagecoach. Or maybe you are actively waiting for Bonnaroo to come around again. That’s fair — I hear the Chilis are playing this year.

Either way, it’s festival season, baby. Skip going the 241 miles to Indio, though, because the Central Coast has its own to offer. If you don’t already know, let me put you onto a music festival that’s almost in your backyard. An event designed for you to discover upcoming local artists and head-bop along to that one indie band that’s been living in your Spotify playlists for the past five years.

It’s called Shabang.

This year, during the weekend of May 3rd, Shabang Music, Arts, and Camping Festival celebrated its 10-year anniversary, nestled in the green whimsical hills of San Luis Obispo.

Day One

On day one, the social energy was buzzing as festival-goers marched the short distance from the parking lot to the grounds. Entering the site, friend groups collided, outfit photos were snapped, and local craft beer was poured. The crowd, clad in gauzy scarves, knee-high cowboy boots, and crochet tops, bled together, as if everyone planned their outfits in one collaborative group text.

Photographing the festival, I felt like a squirrel with an overwhelming amount of food prospects everywhere I looked. With so many capturable moments, I turned to the map to guide me through the endless amount of activities Shabang had to offer.

Mom Cars kicked things off on the Cuesta Ridge stage, signaling that the games had begun. Hosting many local acts, this venue gathered the perfect crowd size, ensuring that listeners could plop down a chair, relax, and discover new music. Meanwhile, over the hill (and not so far away), DJ Fifi began spinning a set at Funk Safari, the location for house music. Basses buzzed, feet flew, and clothing catapulted in all directions. On the tall stage, the masters of the scene commanded the crowd. With sets by Walker & Royce, Nala, LF System, and Noizu, you got familiar with climbing that hill to Funk Safari.

The Laguna Lake stage was situated on the southeast part of the grounds. Seemingly the main venue, it presented much-anticipated musicians like Sun Room, The Walters, Peach Pit, and Thundercat. You couldn’t miss the platform in all its glory — with white lettering spelling out Shabang, it was lined by colorful geometric rafters.

Between the stages, clothing vendors, jewelry makers, tooth gemers, and tattoo artists were set up in rows. Other attractions such as aerobic yoga, live painting, food vendors, and a silent disco could be found at the most northern point of the grounds.

Lineup for Shabang May 3, 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Funk Safari stage at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Vendors at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Throughout the day, the sun remained warmly flattering as people rotated from one stage to the next. A unique part of Shabang was getting to hear a lot of local acts. I was happy to leave with a few new favorites. Margot Sinclair, an indie rock band from SLO, caught my ear. Their California surf rock sound hit the nostalgic nail on the head, making me reminiscent of summer days I spent lazily at the beach in Isla Vista. I’ve had their song “Napalm Girl” on my rotation ever since. Their audience knew every song, hinting at a decent demographic of Cal Poly students and alumni.

The matinee crowds were manageable — big and lively yet spread out amongst the numerous activities. The audience basked in Sun Room’s glow while dusk climbed down the horizon. As they enthralled the crowd in their rugged garage rock way, I wondered, “where did all these people come from?” The population had tripled. The night dropped and so did the temperatures. The folks at Shabang were ahead of the curve, arranging crewnecks and hoodies at the merch table. They knew the night would settle in and with it, the windy cold. The lines at that merch table were long as festival goers cleaned out their supply.

That night, Peach Pit held the audience in the palms of their hands. Me included. Playing a hefty setlist, full of gems, their show was garnished with cheeky crowd moments sprinkled in. You couldn’t miss the moment lead singer Neil Smith bummed a joint off an audience member, or when guitarist Christopher Vanderkooy cranked out a “Hotel California” interlude after their song, “Give Up Baby Go.” Absolutely nothing prepared me for when they ripped the set lists off the stage, handing them to ecstatic audience members, only to almost get pulled into the crowd themselves. I must confess, while I am pitifully uncultured in their extensive songverse, hearing “Alrighty Aphrodite ” and “Shampoo Bottles” live had me giddy. Another two songs that I’ve had on my rotation for the past few weeks with no end in sight. Suffice to say they ended Shabang’s day one peachfully perfect.

The night closed on a high note after that stone fruit serenade (I’ll stop now, I promise). However, talks of a gloomy and wet day two made me wonder how we’d fare the morrow.

Day Two

The second day, the weather did indeed flip a switch and rain came misting in. The cool night air decided to stick around, seemingly with FOMO. Still, the festival staff and attendees were not backing down. Goers trudged the eight-minute walk once more, from the parking lot to the grounds, this time dressed in ponchos, jackets, and hats, and holding umbrellas. Tents lined the Cuesta Ridge stage to protect performers and their equipment from the atmospheric conditions.

Though the word of the day was comfort, the audience members embraced the weather, dancing through it in a liberating way as the music became more of a physical presence than the rain. Funk Safari was still steadily going nuts, while determined bros moshed to indie rock group Dolphins on Acid.

Kate Bollinger took center stage at Laguna Lake and I checked a personal one off my bucket list, listening to her song “Yards/Gardens” live. Day two had an impressively stacked lineup, featuring the Walters, Silver Panda, and Rich Mitch and the Coal Miners. Activities like tantric illumination classes and yoga raves could not be stopped by a little temperamental climate.

Lineup for Shabang May 4, 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Merch table at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Laguna Lake Stage crowd at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

The Laguna Lake Stage at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Crowds at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Margot Sinclair performs at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Margot Sinclair performs at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

A samba drum group performs at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Sun Room performs at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Scenery at the Dairy Creek Golf Course home of Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

The crowd for Peach Pit at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Peach Pit performs at Shabang, May 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Around 7 p.m., the rains subsided, parting the skies for a rainbow. Hot steam rose from the hillsides, and the sun took its place again. The night fell, and the population seemed to multiply once more as we packed ourselves in front of the Laguna Lake stage, waiting for Thundercat to grace us with his presence.

Coming out with his six-string Ibanez bass, the rhythm player and his band exemplified an eye-widening level of musicianship. During the first half of the show, they had fun — toying with mellow funk and psychedelic sounds, conversing in riffs. Mr. Cat waited until mid-set and beyond to spring some of his classics on the crowd such as “Funny Thing” and “Them Changes.” This act was a much-enjoyed switch-up from the surf rock and bedroom pop genres that fueled the day.

Hands went up in the air for the last time as house duo, SIDEPIECE, closed out the night with a euphoric DJ set. Team Dylan Ragland and Ricky Mears ruled the sea of people with their electric stage presence and seamless transitions. As the audience felt the bass lines and reverbs in their souls, they played the last show of the night, terminating the party that no one wanted to end. As Shabangians boarded shuttles for downtown SLO, they reflected on their festival weekend, already dreaming of the next time the mystical slopes of Dairy Creek Golf Course would have them back.

The Next Fest

Speaking of next year — if you are reading this and asking yourself, “damn, where was I ?!”:

a) yeah, where were you?

b) the next Shabang is right around the corner. Scheduled for May 2-3 2025, tickets are now on presale at shabangslo.com.

Experience it for yourself. In the meantime, explore this year’s lineup on your listening platform of choice and discover your next favorite band.

Until next year — Shabang!