Santa Barbara School District Hiring Safety Coordinator

Aiming to add another layer of safety and emergency preparedness across its 20 campuses and downtown administrative headquarters, Santa Barbara Unified School District will soon start fielding applications for a newly created management position. Among other duties, the Safety Coordinator will oversee special projects, such as CPR and EpiPen training, for example, and have a hand in all aspects of school safety — from OSHA practices to hazardous-materials disposal — while coordinating emergency preparedness with outside agencies. The application window is expected to open sometime this spring.

