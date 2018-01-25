WEV Collecting Fire, Flood Resource Information for Businesses

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) has established a website that collects resource information for businesses, nonprofits, and individuals suffering the aftereffects of the Thomas Fire and subsequent flood. Among the listings are Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans, WEV’s own loan program, insurance and unemployment help, and where to get updates and advice in English and Spanish. Also, Santa Barbaran Joan Sanger has organized a website (disasterassistmatch.com) for honor-system entries on housing offered or needed, transportation, support, errands, and more.