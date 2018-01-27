Elijah Lee Bryant was welcomed into the world on January 20 at 4:20 a.m. by his proud parents, Brandi Rivera and Victor Bryant. Measuring in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and 18 inches tall, Elijah arrived eight days before his due date. “No amount of time would have prepared us for the amount of love we feel for this little guy,” said Brandi, who’s also the publisher of the Santa Barbara Independent. She and Victor had decided months ago to name their first-born Elijah, a name that, incidentally, harks back to the prophet born of fire and flood — trials we know all too well. This little guy, however, brightens our world.