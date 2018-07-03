WEATHER »

A ‘Best’ Disappointment

By

Why is there an ad to nominate the store Renaissance as Best Consignment Store in the Readers Poll, right above the nomination place for that category? Isn’t that like putting a Vote Trump ad on the national ballot above his name? Actually, maybe that’s what they did in those states?

Anyway, that stopped me righto in my tracks from continuing the poll …

No, I decided to see if there are more. And, yes, Occhiali for Best Eyewear, Los Arroyos for Best Mexican Restaurant, Enterprise Fish Co. for Happy Hour … That’s as far as my computer would go, freezing on the subsequent pages. Apparently it does not approve of the matter either.

So, please, why?

Up until today, I thought those Bests, meant something. But now I see that some may be biased by your taste, or worse, paid for? Yikes. Has it always been this way? I haven’t voted in years. Thought I’d be heard.

What a disappointment.

