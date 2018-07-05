The Noise of Our Lives

Brummm, Brummm, Brumm

If the above reminds me of anything, it’s insanity!

Coastal Ventura and Santa Barbara communities are busy finding ways to deter and outlaw homeless folks, and arrest people for camping on the streets by issuing outrageous fines for parking RVs on the streets. But both allow “Brummm, Brummm, Brumm” as the result of no mufflers on the motorcycles, trucks, and very noisy tailpipes of hot rods.

What happened too the law that says all vehicles driven in the State of California must have adequate mufflers?

California law requires that all vehicles must be equipped with an adequate muffler to prevent excessive noise from the exhaust system. The maximum decibel level applies only to those vehicles. Citations issued to other vehicles (motorcycles, trucks exceeding 5,999 pounds GVWR) are not part of this program. California Vehicle Exhaust Noise Laws (2018)

www.californiacarlaws.com/exhaust-noise/

An adequate muffler is required. (VC 27150 (a)) “Every motor vehicle subject to registration shall at all times be equipped with an adequate muffler in constant operation and properly maintained to prevent any excessive or unusual noise, and no muffler or exhaust system shall be equipped with a cutout, bypass, or similar device.”

This world is full of insanity, and this is just one more example. When the white man arrived to this continent’s borders, life was lived outdoors. As things have progressed, we are facing mass homelessness and the continuation of lots of noise in our streets!

We arrest people who cannot afford housing, but ignore make-believe “Hells Angels” even if they are breaking the law with outrageous noise. Buy the way, Ventura County just passed a new law to restrict RV parking in and near Ojai. Thanks guys!