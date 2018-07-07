WEATHER »

Santa Barbara Housing Authority to Open More Apartments

Studios Will Welcome Low-Income Seniors and Veterans

With $21.3 million in federal tax credits, the City of Santa Barbara’s Housing Authority is on track to develop two affordable housing projects for seniors and veterans. The Gardens on Hope (251 S. Hope Ave.) will consist of 89 studio apartments and offer meals, housekeeping, and transportation. Johnson Court (813 E. Carrillo St.) will provide 17 studio units for homeless and very low-income veterans, keeping with the wishes of the Johnson family, whose father served in the military. Nearly 40 percent of Santa Barbara County’s senior population, the Housing Authority noted, is economically insecure.

