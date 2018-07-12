Down to a Fine Art

Name: Caitlin Fitch

Title: Creative Director

What’s your creative process? It involves a bit of research and then a whole lot of headphone time to get into the zone. I’m usually listening to an interesting podcast or David Byrne or something more embarrassing, like TLC.

Who are some of your favorite visual artists? They’re almost all photographers, since that’s where I cut my teeth. I’m a big fan of Graciela Iturbide, who photographs fringe cultures in Mexico; Larry Sultan, who photographed his aging parents with so much grace; the late, great Mary Ellen Mark, who should be revered by all budding storytellers; and of course, the king of all photographers, Elliott Erwitt.