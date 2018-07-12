WEATHER »
Caitlin Fitch and her dog, Kira

Paul Wellman

Caitlin Fitch and her dog, Kira

Down to a Fine Art

By

Name: Caitlin Fitch

Title: Creative Director

What’s your creative process? It involves a bit of research and then a whole lot of headphone time to get into the zone. I’m usually listening to an interesting podcast or David Byrne or something more embarrassing, like TLC.

Who are some of your favorite visual artists? They’re almost all photographers, since that’s where I cut my teeth. I’m a big fan of Graciela Iturbide, who photographs fringe cultures in Mexico; Larry Sultan, who photographed his aging parents with so much grace; the late, great Mary Ellen Mark, who should be revered by all budding storytellers; and of course, the king of all photographers, Elliott Erwitt.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Beachwalk Tenants Allege Intimidation Tactics

Management is allegedly pushing out longtime residents in favor of college students.

Environmentalists Step Up as Hollister Ranch Access Goes to Coastal Commission 

A big turnout is expected at July 13 hearing in Santa Cruz.

Santa Barbara City Council Swears In Oscar Gutierrez

New councilmember won June election and fills Mayor Cathy Murillo's seat.

Top Brass Testifies in Refugio Oil Spill Trial

Plains CEO Gregory Armstrong said seeing spill made him sick to his stomach.

As the Holiday Fire Erupted, Why Wasn’t Goleta Warned?

How the county flubbed its emergency messaging.