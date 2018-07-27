Honest Poetry GSM

What pours from the bottle is certainly honest, but the claim “bottled by Swordplay Wines, Buellton” is at the least a tad deceptive, for the winemaker is the über-talented Doug Margerum. Therefore you could cheekily consider his latest project M2.04, if you wanted to fit it into his usual line of Margerum Wines vino — it’s 74 percent grenache and 25.96 percent syrah, with that remaining dash of mourvèdre just enough to call it a GSM.

Given the grapes come from what’s reputed to be a noted but legally unmentionable Santa Ynez Valley vineyard, it’s little surprise this is a Rhône lover’s delight, bright yet dark fruit (something cherry-raspberry, say) but with lots of grip and spice. It has a true sense of balance and control and is perfect to pair with pretty much anything from your grill, from T-bone to eggplant.

It’s available for purchase at Savoy Wines (18 W. Anapamu St.).