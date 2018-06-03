Goleta to Consider Raising Council Compensation

Goleta City Council races have waxed and waned in enthusiastic participation, from a high of a dozen candidates during 2001’s first-ever citywide vote to the opposition-free elections of 2012 and 2014. Salary could have something to do with it. Currently the council collectively earns less than the county dogcatcher. On Tuesday, they hope to do something about that.

Should city councilmembers receive $585 for meeting bimonthly, or $1,828? Or perhaps even $3,511? The first number is what the five get now. The second is 75 percent of the median income for the 93117 zip code’s nonfamily households — assumed to be low because it includes Isla Vista — with the last number for the City of Goleta. The mayor’s salary would be 90 percent of those 2016 Census medians — $2,194 and $4,213 per month. By contrast, the top county animal control officers earn about $4,800 per month.

Albeit, the council convenes twice a month in an all-day session, but according to the city’s first mayor, Margaret Connell, the time spent meeting with staff and constituents, working on subcommittees, and participating in public events can be the equivalent of part-time hours.