WEATHER »
Goleta's City Hall

George Relles

Goleta's City Hall

Goleta to Consider Raising Council Compensation

By (Contact)

Goleta City Council races have waxed and waned in enthusiastic participation, from a high of a dozen candidates during 2001’s first-ever citywide vote to the opposition-free elections of 2012 and 2014. Salary could have something to do with it. Currently the council collectively earns less than the county dogcatcher. On Tuesday, they hope to do something about that.

Should city councilmembers receive $585 for meeting bimonthly, or $1,828? Or perhaps even $3,511? The first number is what the five get now. The second is 75 percent of the median income for the 93117 zip code’s nonfamily households — assumed to be low because it includes Isla Vista — with the last number for the City of Goleta. The mayor’s salary would be 90 percent of those 2016 Census medians — $2,194 and $4,213 per month. By contrast, the top county animal control officers earn about $4,800 per month.

Albeit, the council convenes twice a month in an all-day session, but according to the city’s first mayor, Margaret Connell, the time spent meeting with staff and constituents, working on subcommittees, and participating in public events can be the equivalent of part-time hours.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Goleta to Consider Raising Council Compensation

Raise would go to voters on November ballot.

Research Reveals Low Rate of College Attendance Among Latinos in Santa Barbara

Parent group wants high school graduation requirement aligned with college-prep coursework.

Santa Barbara’s Sears Store Spared

Parent company to shutter 100 more locations.

Ethnic Studies Now Coalition Hosts Block Party

Proponents are rallying to make coursework in ethnic studies a requirement for high school graduation.

Judge Seals Documents in Principal’s Lawsuit Against School District

San Marcos High School Principal Ed Behrens is suing for his job back in the fallout of ...