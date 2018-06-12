A Bout with Best Of

The Independent has been my source of local news since I dropped the News-Press years ago. I always fill out your Best of Nomination form.

This year, the Nomination Process in the paper sounded easy. Not so. After 15 minutes of signing up and entering information several times, I chose a category and found I had to repeat everything every time. No way. I am 77 years old and only want to deal with the nomination of the select businesses I frequent. Way too much time wasted and not easy to figure out.

I vote to go back to old way, please.

Editor’s Note: A video at the nomination site, independent.com/bestof2018info, explains how to fill out the online form, which asks for identifying information once.