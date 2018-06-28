WEATHER »

Senator Jackson Opposes Federal Control of State Power Grid

Bill Passes to Address Fragmented Delivery System

By (Contact)

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson cast the sole dissenting vote from the dais of the Senate Judiciary Committee against a bill ​— ​AB 813 ​— ​that would bring California’s fragmented power-transmission system under the regulatory sway of a unified 14-state system presided over by the federal government. Environmental activists, including Food & Water Watch of Santa Barbara, lobbied against the bill, arguing it would facilitate the importation of coal-powered electricity and other dirty sources to California. Proponents, including Gov. Jerry Brown, argue that California’s regulatory system is the most fragmented in the nation, making it prohibitively cumbersome and expensive for smaller green-energy providers. The new federalized approach, proponents added, would make it easier for such providers to pack the power lines with unspoken-for solar energy. The Judiciary Committee voted 5-1 to approve the bill.

