Excellent Concert Replay

The UCBS Middle East Ensemble Concert on December 2, 2017, was completely sold out. Some people who traveled great distances anticipating this wonderful concert were disappointed to be turned away. Fortunately, it will be appearing on TVSBC, educational channel 71. Those who missed the live performance will have a second chance to enjoy the concert of this outstanding group of musicians, led by Dr. Scott Marcus, who have performed abroad, receiving international acclaim. The guest soloist is world-renowned Grammy winner Isabel Bayrakdarian.

Please see the below times for the December 2nd concert to be shown on television.

The Middle East Ensemble plays a live concert again on Saturday, March 10 at UCSB’s Lotte Lehman Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The concert can be watched on the internet, anywhere anytime at tvsb.tv.

The following are dates and times the concert will be shown on television:

DATE, DAY & TIME

3/01/2018 Thursday 7:00 pm

3/02/2018 Friday 7:00 pm

3/03/2018 Saturday 3:00 pm

3/05/2018 Monday 4:00 am

3/05/2018 Monday 7:00 pm

3/06/2018 Tuesday 7:00 pm

3/07/2018 Wednesday 9:30 pm

3/08/2018 Thursday 7:00 pm

3/09/2018 Friday 4:30 am

3/10/2018 Saturday 2:00 pm

3/13/2018 Tuesday 7:00 pm

3/14/2018 Wednesday 7:00 pm

3/16/2018 Friday 4:30 am

3/19/2018 Monday 7:00 pm

3/21/2018 Wednesday 9:30 pm

3/24/2018 Saturday 3:00 pm

3/26/2018 Monday 3:30 am

3/28/2018 Wednesday 7:00 pm

3/30/2018 Friday 7:00 pm