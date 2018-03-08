Cannabis Profile: Blue Coast Farms

“Tinctures are a lot more accessible for people who haven’t used cannabis before,” said Mark Cardona, who produces the alcohol-extracted, honey-sweetened drops with his wife, Jillian, for their company Blue Coast Farms. “Smoking may not be the healthiest way to consume cannabis, but people are able to pop this in their drink. It’s a more comfortable method.”

Cardona found pain and swelling relief in cannabis rather than addictive painkillers following knee surgeries and then went to law school because he was fascinated by the drug’s conflicted legal status. He now works with a number of cannabis companies. (Blue Coast was also a medical-marijuana delivery service until recently; they’ve stopped to pursue their recreational permits for manufacturing and retail.)

By Paul Wellman