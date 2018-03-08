WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

Cannabis Profile: Blue Coast Farms

Santa Barbara–Based Mark and Jillian Cardona Produce Herb-Enhanced Tinctures



“Tinctures are a lot more accessible for people who haven’t used cannabis before,” said Mark Cardona, who produces the alcohol-extracted, honey-sweetened drops with his wife, Jillian, for their company Blue Coast Farms. “Smoking may not be the healthiest way to consume cannabis, but people are able to pop this in their drink. It’s a more comfortable method.”

Cardona found pain and swelling relief in cannabis rather than addictive painkillers following knee surgeries and then went to law school because he was fascinated by the drug’s conflicted legal status. He now works with a number of cannabis companies. (Blue Coast was also a medical-marijuana delivery service until recently; they’ve stopped to pursue their recreational permits for manufacturing and retail.)

At first, Blue Coast Farms produced CBD-only tinctures, with no psychoactive effects, but they have started to infuse the tinctures with THC as well at the request of customers. Each of the four formulas, from Boost to Calm, also features other herbal supplements, such as St. John’s wort and ashwagandha. The suggested dosage is a half to full dropperful, and there are 30 dropperfuls in each $50 bottle.

See bluecoastfarms.com.

