Underhanded and Despicable

I think the headline on your article about Justin Fareed’s statement about George Soros is misleading: “Justin Fareed Retracts Nazi Collaborator Charges.” This quote from Fareed, that he “realized that this aspect of the Soros record is disputed and controversial. On that I retract that allegation and will let you draw your own conclusions about it,” is not an actual retraction.

He does not admit that the claim is inaccurate. The statement leaves the door wide open for his supporters and others to continue to claim that Soros helped the Nazis in some way. But there is no “controversy” about the facts. As the article states, Soros was 14 when the war ended.

I find this statement of Fareed’s rather despicable. Clearly he has learned the truth, but not only does he lack the integrity to admit it, he also slyly encourages those who slander Soros to continue doing so.

Rather than calling Fareed’s statement a retraction, I think the Indy might do well to point out the underhanded ways in which it reinforces his original statements about Soros.