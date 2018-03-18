WEATHER »
Jack and Kim Johnson pose for a photo with Bucket Brigade volunteers in Montecito. (March 17, 2018)

Paul Wellman

Jack and Kim Johnson pose for a photo with Bucket Brigade volunteers in Montecito. (March 17, 2018)

Jack Johnson Tours Montecito Disaster Area Ahead of Benefit Concert

UCSB-Educated Singer/Songwriter Digs With The Bucket Brigade

By

Ahead of his sold-out benefit concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl tonight, singer/songwriter Jack Jackson on Saturday afternoon helped volunteers with the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade recovery group to dig mud from a Montecito home damaged by the deadly 1/9 Debris Flow. Johnson and his wife, Kim Johnson, also toured a portion of the disaster area, including the Oaks neighborhood, the intersection of Olive Mill and Hot Springs roads, and properties along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road.

“[The destruction] is overwhelming,” he told reporters and videographers. “It reminds you to have profound respect for nature. My heart goes out to all the families.”

Photo Gallery

Jack and Kim Johnson join Bucket Bridgade Volunteers

Enlarge Photos

The Johnsons live mostly in Hawaii, but they have a home in Santa Barbara, located near Montecito Creek. Fortunately, Johnson said, the property was in pretty good shape after the natural disaster, with minor mudflows in the yard closest to the creek. Sandbags kept the mud from entering the house, he added.

The “Jack Johnson and Friends” concert tonight — benefiting Thomas Fire and flood recovery efforts — features special sections for first responders and families that lost loved ones on January 9.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Biggest Storm Since 1/9 Approaching Santa Barbara

The storm system brings increased threat of flash floods and debris flows.

Jack Johnson Tours Montecito Disaster Area Ahead of Benefit Concert

Jack and Kim Johnson met with Bucket Brigade leaders to see the destruction firsthand.

Iron Chef Caused State Street Pedestrian Death

Famous Chef Larry Forgione charged with misdemeanor for driving into Gilbert Ramirez on February 24.

Lavagnino’s Sudden Victory

5th District supervisor a shoo-in as filing window closes; Gregg Hart also unopposed for 2nd District.

One Half of Old Town Streets to Get Sidewalks

Walkways planned for one side of Goleta neighborhood streets; parking, lighting talks at community meeting March 22.