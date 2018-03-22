Body Found Below Gibraltar Identified

Four months after a body was found near a car that had run off Gibraltar Road, a positive identification has been made. Back on November 3, 2017, the car was spotted down below the winding mountain road by a passerby. Sheriff’s investigators submitted DNA from the remains to the federal Missing and Unidentified Persons database, which brought back the name of Timothy Black of Buellton. The Sheriff’s Office stated on March 16 that Black had been missing since May 13, 2015. The cause of death could not be determined.