Fraudulent flyer found in Portesuello neighborhood, where a suspect tried to enter a home on Thursday, claiming to represent the Office of Emergency Management.

New Scam Involves ‘Ground Stability Testing’

A man in a yellow reflective vest and gray hoodie, and wearing a badge suspended from a lanyard, is suspected of impersonating a county Office of Emergency Management (OEM) representative. A white male, 5‘6”, about 25 years of age, knocked on a door in the Portesuello Avenue neighborhood around 1 p.m. on Thursday and tried to convince the homeowner to let him in, pretending there was a need for “ground stability testing.”

Flyers bearing the county OEM seal were found in the neighborhood stating a “team of land technicians are conducting ground stability testing.” No such testing is ongoing, the emergency managers say. Santa Barbara Police officers searched for the suspect, who had disappeared. The public is advised to call 9-1-1 if this scheme is attempted.

