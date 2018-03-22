Plastic Straws Suck

We need to make changes now to protect our Mother Earth or else we will all be drowning in trash in a matter of years. The little changes can make a big difference. I recently launched a petition on change.org (tinyurl.com/BanStrawsSBC) to ban plastic straws in Santa Barbara County. So far, 1,063 people have signed.

I have also asked all my favorite spots that serve drinks to switch from plastic to paper. To make it easier, I’ve been sharing a brand of paper straw that can be composted, are strong and long-lasting, made in the USA, BPA and elemental chlorine free, and even come in designs, patterns, and sizes.

In cities like San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, and Malibu that are observing a ban, restaurants report that the switch to paper was effortless and actually created savings.

I strongly believe that banning plastic straws in our beautiful beachside cities, with everyone’s help, will be a big, positive good!