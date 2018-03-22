Santa Barbara High School Principal Shifts to District Position

Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) Principal John Becchio has accepted an offer from Santa Barbara Unified School District to head up the human resources department starting July 1. Becchio, who has been with the district 22 years and led SBHS since 2011, takes over the position from Mitch Torina, set to retire on 6/30. Torina has been on leave since late last year for “health and wellness reasons,” according to a letter to district staff in January.