In a startling turn of events a consortium of liberal, progressive, and moderate leaning organizations have made what astute political observers are calling a brilliant strategy move. They have offered President Trump their full endorsement, proclaiming themselves the president’s new “core” supporters in return for his backing an agenda geared to strengthening the Founding Fathers’ democratic principles as contained in the U.S. Constitution.

The group’s biggest selling point was their promise to the president that his approval ratings and popularity would jump almost immediately from under 40 percent to well over 60 percent as initiatives supported by a clear majority of American citizens were gradually instituted. The president, who promised to read the Constitution, was excited by the plan and especially impressed by the catchy political slogan proposed by his new political base, “Make Donald Trump Great Again!”

The following morning the former registered New York City Democrat announced his political change of course with a series of angry tweets — blaming his supposed hard-core followers for his lack of success in office, saying they were only out for their own self-interests and calling them a “basket of deplorables!”