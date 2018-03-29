WEATHER »

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Offers Free Cancer-Detection Program

To Help Identify the Up to 10 Percent of Hereditary Cancers

A free program for early detection and prevention of hereditary-type cancers began at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center this month. About 5-10 percent of cancers are hereditary, and the Genetic Counseling Cancer Prevention Project aims to inform those with relatives who’ve had rare forms of cancer. These include cancer before the age of 50, multiple cancer diagnoses, and the same cancer in more than one relative. The free counseling service, which stops short of genetic testing, is underwritten by the Florence and Laurence Spungen Family Foundation.

