Star Bright

One of the bright young interns writing for the Indy is actually a physicist-in-training. Noah Shachar, a fourth-year physics major at UCSB, became inspired when he heard famed author Neil Gaiman talking about his writing experience as a journalist, the broad subject matter, and the required deadlines. The last appealed to Noah, who confessed, “I procrastinate a lot.” The habit hasn’t been evident as Noah’s filed pieces on films, concerts, and art events — all on time. He’s been holding down three jobs, too. He’s back at UCSB in the fall, where he plans to dive into quantum computing, the next big, fast thing: “I really love understanding how the universe works.”