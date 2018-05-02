WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

Star Bright

By

One of the bright young interns writing for the Indy is actually a physicist-in-training. Noah Shachar, a fourth-year physics major at UCSB, became inspired when he heard famed author Neil Gaiman talking about his writing experience as a journalist, the broad subject matter, and the required deadlines. The last appealed to Noah, who confessed, “I procrastinate a lot.” The habit hasn’t been evident as Noah’s filed pieces on films, concerts, and art events — all on time. He’s been holding down three jobs, too. He’s back at UCSB in the fall, where he plans to dive into quantum computing, the next big, fast thing: “I really love understanding how the universe works.”

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Nonprofit Brings Animal Care to Underserved Communities

CARE4Paws is launching a new mobile clinic and is expanding intervention programs.

Tajiguas Landfill Revamp Sucks Up Another $91 Million

New sorting and composting facilities face unforeseen costs, and tipping fees will increase.

Carjacking Pursuit Results in Injuries and Highway 101 Closure

[Update] Details released on incident in Santa Maria that ended near Nojoqui Grade.

Pesticide Use on the Rise in Santa Barbara County

An uptick in pesticide use has health and environmental advocates worried.

Public, Private Schools Partner for Disaster Preparedness

Teachers, administrators, and government workers countywide are coming together to support student safety.