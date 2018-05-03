WEATHER »
Santa Barbara Reports Drop in Tax Revenue

Decrease Attributed to Disaster Impacts on Businesses

By

The City of Santa Barbara collected $5.36 million in sales tax revenues during the fiscal quarter that ended on December 31. The amount is a 5.6 percent decrease over the same quarter last year. Officials attributed the drop to the impacts on businesses by the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow.

