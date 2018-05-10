WEATHER »

Central Coast Organizations Raise Money for Underserved Disaster Victims

805 UndocuFund, CAUSE, and MICOP Aim for $8,000

The evening of May 4, the 805 UndocuFund, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), and Mixteco/Indígena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) held their UndocuFund Dance fundraiser downtown. The groups set out to raise $8,000 to help the 1,400 families who lost property, wages, or employment because of the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide. Around 200 people attended the event, which also received donations from Radio Bronco and Mayo’s Carniceria & Tacos.

