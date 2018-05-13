WEATHER »

Brown for Sheriff

There is one choice for Sheriff of Santa Barbara County: incumbent Bill Brown. Sheriff Brown is an exemplary law enforcement leader and human being. His leadership has made and continues to make our county safer. There is no one more effective, innovative, and intelligent than he in carrying out the many and diverse duties of his vital job.

Sheriff Brown has always assembled a broad range of supporters and endorsements, ideologically and geographically. He is committed to improving services for mentally challenged individuals, to using the least force possible, to treating immigrants humanely, and to ensuring that the laws are enforced and the people of the county are protected both with respect to law enforcement and natural disasters.

The credibility, effectiveness, and compassion that he brings to office serve us all well. Santa Barbara County will be a better and safer place with four more years of Sheriff Bill Brown.

