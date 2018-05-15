Who Can Do the Job?

It has been a tough period for the Sheriff’s department, lawlessness, a dozen major wildland fires, and the recent mudslides along with the ongoing duties of protection, custody, and safety. I’m sure there are deputies who are tired and cranky, but “Time for change” is not a reason to replace Sheriff Bill Brown.

Before you decide who to vote for, I wish you would take the time to visit the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s website (sbsheriff.org) or Facebook and see what makes up the department.

The responsibility of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff is to enforce the laws, provide custody and court services, and protect persons and property. There are over 650 persons in the department. There are seven or eight major divisions headed by commanders with over 50 supporting elements headed by lieutenants or sergeants, as well as an undersheriff.

The Sheriff‘s task is to develop and manage the resources necessary to accomplish the responsibility. The top priority is having properly trained and equipped deputy sheriffs on our streets and custody deputies working in our jails. The sheriff must work with the Board of Supervisors and County CEO to obtain funding and recognition of services,

I honor and thank Lt. Eddie Hsueh for his 31 years, with his dedication to mental health, and also Lt. Brian Olmstead, past president of the deputies’ union for his 27 years. However, I don’t believe they have the overall experience to jump over more qualified commanders, chief deputy, and undersheriff to be sheriff.

Sheriff Bill Brown has over 40 years line and management experience. He has led the department through lawlessness, fire, flood, mud, and diminishing funds. Bill Brown was well prepared for the job when first elected in 2006 and since has demonstrated that capability.