WEATHER »

Bodies Needed in Shops

By

Big thanks to Brad Paisley for his benefit concert and pop-up meet and greets! Not only did he raise money for local charities, he encouraged his fans to make his concert a full weekend experience by staying, shopping, and dining local. Going even further above and beyond, he stopped by a few local businesses for pop-up meet and greets and spoke to his fans about what we can all do to bring awareness and help to our local community during this time of recovery.

Boots on the ground, bodies in the shops — that’s what needs to be done now. I’ve asked every city official for help and what can be done — all I’ve been told is that they are “engaging in talks.” It’s four months after the fire and mudslides! Businesses need help now.

Grand, long term possible plans are fine, but I’m not sure who will be still in business by then.

Bob Ficarra owns Metro Entertainment.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Sexually Transmitted Diseases on the Increase in Santa Barbara County

Overall cases are up, though young women and newborn infections are down.

Isla Vista Child Care Center Hosts Ribbon-Cutting

New space for toddlers will accommodate 10 more kids.

Isla Vista Community Services District Pushes Again for Taxation

Funds would pay for public parking, community center, policing programs, and other services.

Murder Charges Filed in Santa Barbara Against Alleged Golden State Killer

Did Joseph DeAngelo kill in Goleta 40 years ago?

18 Arrested in Panga Pot-Smuggling Bust

Over 3,000 pounds of marijuana was seized.