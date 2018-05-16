Bodies Needed in Shops

Big thanks to Brad Paisley for his benefit concert and pop-up meet and greets! Not only did he raise money for local charities, he encouraged his fans to make his concert a full weekend experience by staying, shopping, and dining local. Going even further above and beyond, he stopped by a few local businesses for pop-up meet and greets and spoke to his fans about what we can all do to bring awareness and help to our local community during this time of recovery.

Boots on the ground, bodies in the shops — that’s what needs to be done now. I’ve asked every city official for help and what can be done — all I’ve been told is that they are “engaging in talks.” It’s four months after the fire and mudslides! Businesses need help now.

Grand, long term possible plans are fine, but I’m not sure who will be still in business by then.

Bob Ficarra owns Metro Entertainment.