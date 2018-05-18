Pot and Kettle

As longtime residents of Isla Vista, John Perlin and I often crossed paths. John, being somewhat of a genius, was also somewhat of a character (now there’s the pot calling the kettle black). In any case, I often held him at arm’s length. But on those occasions I let my guard down, I always learned something most interesting. It’s nice to see some acknowledgement of another one of the area’s hidden gems. Good job, Nick.
