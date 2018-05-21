WEATHER »

Santa Barbara Police Department

Man with Knife Arrested after Lurking in Granada Garage Elevator

By

Santa Barbara police arrested Kenneth Riley Jr. just before midnight on May 10 after receiving reports of a suspicious man lurking in the elevator of the Granada Theatre parking garage. Riley was in possession of an illegally-sized knife, said police spokesperson Anthony Wagner, and security video footage showed him “concealing himself in the corner of the elevator as he was peering outside the open door.” Riley, 35, “was evasive in questioning at first, [and] when confronted with the existence of video evidence, he provided an altered suspicious account.” He was arrested for felony charges related to the knife, said Wagner.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Man with Knife Arrested after Lurking in Granada Garage Elevator

Kenneth Riley Jr., 35, was hiding in the elevator and peering outside.

You Solve It,’ City Tells County on Library Money Shortage

To avoid financial shortfall, city sends ball back to county's court.

Vigil for Victims in Palestine Held at Courthouse

Community gathers to protest injustice.

Stoker to Be Sworn In to EPA Job

Former Santa Barbara County supervisor confirms his appointment as regional head of Environmental Protection Agency.

Live Stream of Channel Island Falcons Makes History

Webcam follows wild peregrine falcon family on the Channel Islands.