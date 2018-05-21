Man with Knife Arrested after Lurking in Granada Garage Elevator

Santa Barbara police arrested Kenneth Riley Jr. just before midnight on May 10 after receiving reports of a suspicious man lurking in the elevator of the Granada Theatre parking garage. Riley was in possession of an illegally-sized knife, said police spokesperson Anthony Wagner, and security video footage showed him “concealing himself in the corner of the elevator as he was peering outside the open door.” Riley, 35, “was evasive in questioning at first, [and] when confronted with the existence of video evidence, he provided an altered suspicious account.” He was arrested for felony charges related to the knife, said Wagner.

