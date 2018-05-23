Shocked and Concerned

How do you expect people to find any vigor or encouragement about the future of State Street with an article like “Lamentations for a Latte”? I understand how the situation goes and how rents continue to increase, but the tone and total given-up attitude of this article makes my stomach turn.

Look at companies that are fighting the rent-increase disease and making different use of the space, companies trying to rewrite the script and find ways to utilize the vacancy plague on State Street. Maybe the future of franchise and brand-name coffee shops is dead, as people are finding other places to get a cup of joe and work from?

The pessimistic view of this piece would deter any tourist, local, or anyone else for that matter to ever visit downtown State Street. To hold the responsibility of a local publication with the current status of state Street, I believe is your responsibility to promote this revitalizing energy. As a Santa Barbara resident, it makes me cringe to read things like this. It’s not the first time either, and I question the quality and view of Santa Barbara you all represent for some of the pieces you choose to publish.