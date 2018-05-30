WEATHER »
Arrest Made in Carpinteria Shovel Attack

Ventura Resident Booked for Attempted Homicide

By

A shovel-wielding man was booked for attempted murder after allegedly attacking a Carpinteria resident on Memorial Day morning in the McDonald’s parking lot on Casitas Pass Road. The victim was knocked from his bike and hit in the head and chest with the shovel by suspect Travis John Wheeler, 44, of Ventura. Wheeler was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, faces charges of attempted homicide, and is being held on $1 million dollars bail.

