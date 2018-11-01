Ballot Measure Rules

The League of Women Voters best distilled the way to decide your vote: Look at who endorses the proposition. That should alert you because the wording can be so confusing and that may be on purpose. In the future this may get cleverly buried, but till then, take a good look at who is behind these initiatives. Be a responsible voter.
