WEATHER »

Ballot Measure Rules

By

The League of Women Voters best distilled the way to decide your vote: Look at who endorses the proposition. That should alert you because the wording can be so confusing and that may be on purpose. In the future this may get cleverly buried, but till then, take a good look at who is behind these initiatives. Be a responsible voter.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

New Police Station Could Displace Downtown Fixtures

Lawn bowlers, farmers dispute proposed locations.

Montecito Firefighters Honored for Valor

Maeve Juarez and Andy Rupp awarded for 1/9 rescues.

Board of Education to Vote on Ethnic Studies

The board will vote on November 13 to incorporate ethnic studies as a high school requirement.

Court Rules to Protect Sleeping in Public

Santa Barbara city parks subject of ongoing debate.

Candidates Decline Invite to Student Forum

Half the field opts out.