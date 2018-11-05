Vote Kate and Mark

With all of the choices for school board this year, I wanted to send in my endorsement of Kate Ford. I have been attending board meetings and contacting the board since my son was in kindergarten; he is now 15. Despite Kate Ford having a significant amount of experience (over 40 years as a teacher, principal, and superintendent) and being dedicated to parental involvement and community engagement, the important issues to me are accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility, and academic achievement. I believe Santa Barbara can do better, and I personally think it is important that our school board will answer an email and try to communicate an answer when a constituent brings forth an issue. I believe Kate Ford and her running mate Mark Alvarado will do that. Please consider them when voting on November 6.