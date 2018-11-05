WEATHER »

Vote Kate and Mark

By

With all of the choices for school board this year, I wanted to send in my endorsement of Kate Ford. I have been attending board meetings and contacting the board since my son was in kindergarten; he is now 15. Despite Kate Ford having a significant amount of experience (over 40 years as a teacher, principal, and superintendent) and being dedicated to parental involvement and community engagement, the important issues to me are accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility, and academic achievement. I believe Santa Barbara can do better, and I personally think it is important that our school board will answer an email and try to communicate an answer when a constituent brings forth an issue. I believe Kate Ford and her running mate Mark Alvarado will do that. Please consider them when voting on November 6.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Community Rallies Around Injured Man

Wyatt Dennett, 20, suffered a severe spinal injury after falling three stories.

Former UCSB Track Coach Sues for Wrongful Termination

Pete Dolan is alleging age discrimination, retaliation, and breach of contract.

Girls Inc. Launches #GirlsToo Campaign

Seven in ten girls are sexually harassed by the time they leave high school.

Sheriffs Weed-Whack 400,000 Pot Plants

It was possibly the largest bust in state history.

State Street Vacancies Still Concerning, But Hope May Be On the Horizon

New Hayes Commercial report features good news and bad news.