Camie Barnwell, Contributing Writer

Camie Barnwell covered education locally for many years before her career took her in new directions. She recently earned her master’s in academic counseling and her PPL credential. She works as an admissions advisor at Fielding Graduate University and moonlights as a college advisor and essay coach for high school students navigating the college application process. She also occasionally contributes to the Santa Barbara Independent, particularly during Fiesta but, most recently, for our annual education issue.
