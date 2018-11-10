Heroin Bust in Santa Barbara

Thomas Edward Dominguez, a 43-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was arrested and booked on Wednesday, November 7 for possessing heroin for sales. On the morning of the arrest, “a cadre of Santa Barbara Police Detectives, SWAT Team, and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s personnel executed several search warrants at numerous locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta,” according to Anthony Wagner, spokesperson for Santa Barbara Police Department.

Dominguez was detained after detectives discovered heroin meant for sales, scales, and a large sum of cash in his home and is currently held in the Santa Barbara County Jail. Keith Brown and Jonathan Sutton were also arrested during the searches for misdemeanor narcotics violations, and were released with citations.