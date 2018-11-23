WEATHER »

Sanity in Doubt

By

This project is proof that the City Council has completely lost their minds. Six-million-dollars-plus could be better used toward treating chronic alcoholism and mental illness. The Rescue Mission, which has proven success, or Casa Serena or New House to name a few could do much more good that the “tiny trailers” will.

We need treatment for the illnesses and temporary housing for people who are motivated to get on their feet and enter the job market.

This is another bad idea from the same people who mothballed the Sea Water Distillation plant. We need to give input when the city is throwing good money into this bottomless pit. This might make five of the “yes” voters feel good about themselves. But a Band-Aid is not what is needed. Real treatment and real help is.

What were you thinking?

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara County Lowers Access Fee for Veterans

Annual $10 pass good for Cachuma and Jalama parks.

Fundraiser Pulls in $60K for Circle V Ranch

The kids camp facility was damaged by the Whittier Fire.

Chumash Challenge Alleged Illegal Card-Game Gambling

Lawsuit claims certain casinos violate state law.

State Rejects Montecito Sanitary District Conflict Complaint

District anonymously accused of misusing public funds.

Task Force Update: Human Trafficking in Santa Barbara

Community forum address the latest numbers and sting operations.