Sanity in Doubt

This project is proof that the City Council has completely lost their minds. Six-million-dollars-plus could be better used toward treating chronic alcoholism and mental illness. The Rescue Mission, which has proven success, or Casa Serena or New House to name a few could do much more good that the “tiny trailers” will.

We need treatment for the illnesses and temporary housing for people who are motivated to get on their feet and enter the job market.

This is another bad idea from the same people who mothballed the Sea Water Distillation plant. We need to give input when the city is throwing good money into this bottomless pit. This might make five of the “yes” voters feel good about themselves. But a Band-Aid is not what is needed. Real treatment and real help is.

What were you thinking?