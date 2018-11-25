Immigrant Peril

WEATHER »

Has it come to this? Are we really letting this happen? All these hopeful, mostly misinformed would-be immigrants on the long road here, wanting little more than shelter, food, some gainful employment, and better lives for themselves and their children than what they have had where they were born, and our government is seriously proposing to shoot them? We are better than this, surely. We are a nation of immigrants and the descendants of immigrants, all coming here for the same reasons, a chance for a better life, and in any case we could use additions to the labor force, even unskilled, but willing to work hard. Calling them criminals, gang members, terrorists is plainly delusional on our part, and shameful for our present administration.

Let’s come up with a rational policy, without inflamed rhetoric and political posturing.

