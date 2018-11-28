WEATHER »

New “Evening College” at SBCC

Santa Barbara City College is launching an “Evening College” designed for people who work full-time day jobs. Students in the Evening College can earn a Associates Degree attending night and weekend classes as part-time students. The Evening College will offer four associate degrees: Associate in Arts for Transfer in Psychology, Associate in Arts for Transfer in Economics, Associate in Arts in Liberal Arts and Humanities, Associate in Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences. Part-time students make up approximately two-thirds of SBCC’s population. In 2017, the college was awarded a $2.7 million Federal Title V Grant to develop a program specifically for part-time students. The college will hold a forum at the West Campus Center 121 on December 8, 2018 at 10:00 am for students interested in learning more about the new program.

