Make Myself at Home: Downtown Bungalow

Address: 409 Donze Avenue Status: On the market Price: $1,025,000 From the foliage extending a tropical welcome on the way in to the hot tub nestled under the lanai in the far reaches of the backyard, the sweet bungalow at 409 Donze Avenue in downtown Santa Barbara feels like a vacation throughout. I visited on a recent Sunday and was transported, yet I felt immediately at home. It starts with the view from the street. Donze Avenue is located in the heart of town, near the intersection of Laguna and Anapamu Streets. It’s one of the rare and coveted one-block streets located in the middle of everything yet is just enough out of the way to avoid the traffic and bustle of Santa Barbara’s main thoroughfares. Standing on the street in front of the house, the view down the gently sloping lane is straight to the foothills and the purple mountains beyond, set against the bright blue sky. The scene could be the backdrop for a “Wish you were here” postcard, showing off our quintessential American Riviera vista. Rafael Bautista Photos

The house itself is a wood-sided bungalow, which is painted a happy turquoise color, elevated up off the street, surrounded by a low wall, and framed by palms and greenery. Set sideways on its lot, it’s actually the side of the house that first greets visitors. Up a short flight of steps on the left, a walkway leads to the cozy front porch. This layout automatically creates a sense of privacy, shielding the face of the home from the street.

The front door opens into a light, bright great room with living, dining, and kitchen areas all combined into one main living space which forms the heart of this home. One bedroom lies to the left and opens through a set of French doors directly onto the backyard. Glimpsing a swath of bright green with outbuildings beyond, I couldn’t help but explore outside before I even toured the house itself.

Rafael Bautista Photos